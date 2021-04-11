CryptoFlow (CFL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $4,142.00

CryptoFlow (CURRENCY:CFL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 11th. CryptoFlow has a market capitalization of $885,834.75 and $4,142.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoFlow coin can now be purchased for about $0.0096 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CryptoFlow has traded 31.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.85 or 0.00069602 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.74 or 0.00295589 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005021 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.20 or 0.00737053 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,183.58 or 1.00087213 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $482.58 or 0.00802545 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00018443 BTC.

CryptoFlow Coin Profile

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoFlow’s official website is cryptoflow.co.uk

Buying and Selling CryptoFlow

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoFlow should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoFlow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

