Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, February 19th. HSBC raised Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Daimler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Shares of DDAIF opened at $89.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 526.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19. Daimler has a one year low of $28.42 and a one year high of $91.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.16 and its 200-day moving average is $70.30.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $55.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.99 billion. Daimler had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 0.17%. Analysts forecast that Daimler will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

