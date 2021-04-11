Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, February 19th. HSBC raised Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Daimler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.
Shares of DDAIF opened at $89.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 526.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19. Daimler has a one year low of $28.42 and a one year high of $91.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.16 and its 200-day moving average is $70.30.
Daimler Company Profile
Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.
See Also: Holder of Record
Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.