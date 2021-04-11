David J. Schlanger Sells 36,676 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) CEO David J. Schlanger sold 36,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total transaction of $1,671,692.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300 shares in the company, valued at $13,674. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

PGNY opened at $47.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 431.82 and a beta of 1.83. Progyny, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.77 and a 52-week high of $53.48.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Progyny had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PGNY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Progyny by 122.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 137,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,839,000 after purchasing an additional 75,906 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 846,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,896,000 after purchasing an additional 181,412 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Progyny by 74.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 147,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Progyny during the third quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,536,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,516,000 after buying an additional 10,135 shares during the period. 58.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

