DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $5.83 Million Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,061 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $5,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,141,683 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $175,904,000 after buying an additional 15,289 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 198,693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $680,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $304,733,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $169.48 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.14 and a fifty-two week high of $170.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a PE ratio of 1,059.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.65.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

