DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $6.43 Million Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,064 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $6,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 708,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,914,000 after acquiring an additional 48,371 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in Yum! Brands by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $138,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,648. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total value of $273,100.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,145 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of YUM opened at $114.96 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.17 and a 52-week high of $114.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

YUM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.11.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

