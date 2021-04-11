DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stock Holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.11% of MSA Safety worth $6,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSA. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MSA Safety during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in MSA Safety by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of MSA Safety by 111.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSA stock opened at $152.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.20 and a beta of 0.96. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 52 week low of $94.96 and a 52 week high of $172.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $388.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.60 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 23.96%. On average, equities research analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.83%.

In other MSA Safety news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $848,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,305,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sandra Phillips Rogers sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.29, for a total value of $164,290.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,279.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,211 shares of company stock worth $3,012,755 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MSA shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of MSA Safety from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

