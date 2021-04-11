DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Trims Stock Holdings in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,960 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $4,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 0.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 22,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $398,497.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,013,954.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 400,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.15, for a total value of $72,460,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 442,685 shares of company stock worth $81,033,986. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRTX opened at $170.17 on Friday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.36 and a 12-month high of $249.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.10 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $185.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.10.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Research analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MRTX shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $257.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.57.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

