DerivaDAO 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $270,516.00 (DDX)

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. DerivaDAO has a market capitalization of $153.11 million and $270,516.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DerivaDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $5.87 or 0.00009834 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DerivaDAO has traded 33.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DerivaDAO alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00068880 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $177.01 or 0.00296664 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005061 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $442.79 or 0.00742109 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,951.90 or 1.00479311 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00018734 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $478.73 or 0.00802358 BTC.

DerivaDAO Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex . DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official

Buying and Selling DerivaDAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DerivaDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DerivaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DerivaDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DerivaDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.