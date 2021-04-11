Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Given a €150.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) received a €150.00 ($176.47) target price from equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €167.00 ($196.47) price objective on Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($162.35) price objective on Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Deutsche Börse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €153.86 ($181.01).

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

ETR:DB1 opened at €147.85 ($173.94) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Deutsche Börse has a 1 year low of €124.85 ($146.88) and a 1 year high of €170.15 ($200.18). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €138.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €138.17. The company has a market cap of $27.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Securities Trading), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), GSF (Collateral Management), Qontigo (index and analytics business), and Data (data business).

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.