DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Receives $442.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $442.25.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet raised DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 39,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.09, for a total value of $14,465,133.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total value of $242,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,851 shares of company stock worth $31,485,910 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM traded up $4.51 on Friday, hitting $382.89. The company had a trading volume of 431,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,048. DexCom has a 12-month low of $270.11 and a 12-month high of $456.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $370.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $368.01. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.22, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $568.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

