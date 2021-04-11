DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,441 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $3,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in DexCom by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total value of $397,956.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,938,481.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.94, for a total transaction of $54,254.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,851 shares of company stock worth $31,485,910 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on DXCM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $410.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.25.

DXCM opened at $382.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a PE ratio of 158.22, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $270.11 and a twelve month high of $456.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $370.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $368.01. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. The company had revenue of $568.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.41 million. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. As a group, analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

