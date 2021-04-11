DHC Acquisition Corp. Unit’s (NASDAQ:DHCAU) Quiet Period Will Expire Tomorrow

DHC Acquisition Corp. Unit’s (NASDAQ:DHCAU) quiet period will end on Monday, April 12th. DHC Acquisition Corp. Unit had issued 30,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 2nd. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During DHC Acquisition Corp. Unit’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

DHCAU stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. DHC Acquisition Corp. Unit has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.06.

About DHC Acquisition Corp. Unit

DHC Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on industries, including technology, digitalization, and disruption. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

