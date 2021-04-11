Diageo (LON:DGE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by The Goldman Sachs Group

Diageo (LON:DGE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DGE. UBS Group set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on shares of Diageo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays set a GBX 3,570 ($46.64) target price on shares of Diageo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,520 ($45.99) price objective on shares of Diageo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price objective on shares of Diageo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,288.24 ($42.96).

Shares of Diageo stock opened at GBX 3,183 ($41.59) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £74.48 billion and a PE ratio of 66.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,979.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,877.82. Diageo has a one year low of GBX 2,253 ($29.44) and a one year high of GBX 3,200 ($41.81).

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,980 ($38.93) per share, for a total transaction of £8,284.40 ($10,823.62). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 559 shares of company stock worth $1,666,868.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

