DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.39.

Shares of DMAC stock opened at $9.91 on Thursday. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $10.88. The company has a market cap of $186.07 million, a P/E ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.51 and a 200-day moving average of $7.36.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $127,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 4,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 35.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. Its lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase II REMEDY trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

