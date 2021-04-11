DigitalBits (XDB) Price Hits $0.0768 on Top Exchanges

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. DigitalBits has a market cap of $59.34 million and $1.40 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalBits coin can now be purchased for about $0.0768 or 0.00000129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $281.31 or 0.00471039 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006235 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00028987 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,752.75 or 0.04609289 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000165 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000017 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 772,559,335 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

