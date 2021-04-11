DigitalNote Tops 24-Hour Volume of $524,420.00 (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded down 15.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. DigitalNote has a market capitalization of $17.47 million and approximately $524,420.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalNote coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded down 24% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.61 or 0.00497972 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 807.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 74.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DigitalNote Coin Profile

DigitalNote (CRYPTO:XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,036,883,543 coins and its circulating supply is 4,886,706,930 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

