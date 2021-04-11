Digitex Futures (DGTX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.53 Million

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 11th. In the last week, Digitex Futures has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. Digitex Futures has a total market cap of $27.46 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitex Futures coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0295 or 0.00000156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, OOOBTC and Exrates.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.48 or 0.00055894 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00020420 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.22 or 0.00085516 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.27 or 0.00618141 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00043181 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00033955 BTC.

Digitex Futures Coin Profile

DGTX is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. The official message board for Digitex Futures is blog.digitexfutures.com . Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . Digitex Futures’ official website is digitexfutures.com . The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Buying and Selling Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Exrates and OOOBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex Futures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

