Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 495,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,588 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $98,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter worth $9,088,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 146,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,096,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter worth $199,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter valued at $3,326,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

In other news, EVP Ivan C. Smith sold 2,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.41, for a total value of $565,162.51. Also, COO Michael C. Lukemire sold 57,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.87, for a total value of $13,632,329.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,049,515.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,784 shares of company stock valued at $19,619,256. Corporate insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on SMG shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist upped their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.71.

NYSE:SMG opened at $248.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.62. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52-week low of $108.33 and a 52-week high of $254.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 1.13.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.12. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $748.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.12) earnings per share. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.