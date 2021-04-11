dKargo (DKA) One Day Volume Hits $2.32 Million

dKargo (CURRENCY:DKA) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. During the last seven days, dKargo has traded 24.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. dKargo has a total market capitalization of $215.92 million and approximately $2.32 million worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dKargo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000450 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

dKargo Profile

dKargo is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,598,533 coins. dKargo’s official Twitter account is @dKargo_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . dKargo’s official website is dkargo.io/main_en.html . dKargo’s official message board is medium.com/dkargo

According to CryptoCompare, “dKargo is a collaboration based distributed protocol for the next generation, which enables efficient and transparent logistics network using the blockchain technology. DKA, the platform-based token, allows various stakeholders on the value chain to participate in the open platform more voluntarily and actively. We intend to implement ‘flexible logistics’ by doing this, which was unimaginable in the existing ‘closed logistics’ network environment. DKA is a platform-based token. Participants of the platform can receive DKA as a reward for contributing logistics data in the system. Staking DKA will allow the stakeholders to provide services on the platform and can be used as an alternate payment method for any logistics services received. “

