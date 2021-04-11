Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Shares Down 3.5%

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)’s share price dropped 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $56.26 and last traded at $56.44. Approximately 651 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 471,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.51.

DOMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Domo from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Domo from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Domo from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Domo from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Domo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.86.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 3.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.60.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $56.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.04 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.85) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Domo, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Domo news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $247,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,764,652.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Domo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,379,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domo by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,143,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,691,000 after purchasing an additional 254,126 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domo by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,315,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,899,000 after purchasing an additional 115,171 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Domo by 1,952.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,470,000 after purchasing an additional 929,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Domo by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 616,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,336,000 after purchasing an additional 122,528 shares during the last quarter. 68.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

