DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.48.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

NASDAQ:DKNG traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.31. 12,413,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,375,584. DraftKings has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.44 and a 200 day moving average of $54.07.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.04 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that DraftKings will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CNB Bank raised its holdings in DraftKings by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in DraftKings by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in DraftKings by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in DraftKings by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors raised its holdings in DraftKings by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 12,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

