Ducato Protocol Token 24-Hour Volume Tops $77,580.00 (DUCATO)

Ducato Protocol Token (CURRENCY:DUCATO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Ducato Protocol Token coin can now be purchased for $23.33 or 0.00038978 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ducato Protocol Token has a total market cap of $29.86 million and $77,580.00 worth of Ducato Protocol Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ducato Protocol Token has traded down 14.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ducato Protocol Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00056751 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00020480 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.42 or 0.00085915 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $369.61 or 0.00617621 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00043700 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00033809 BTC.

Ducato Protocol Token Coin Profile

Ducato Protocol Token is a coin. Ducato Protocol Token’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,280,000 coins. Ducato Protocol Token’s official Twitter account is @DUCATO_DeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ducato Protocol Token’s official website is ducato.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DUCATO is Hybrid DeFi 2.0 that combines the advantages of existing CeFi and DeFi, providing reliability, speed, and decentralized stability through high liquidity and blockchain-backed smart contracts. Therefore, it can be used in various situations. “

Ducato Protocol Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ducato Protocol Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ducato Protocol Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ducato Protocol Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ducato Protocol Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ducato Protocol Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.