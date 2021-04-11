DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Shares Down 0.1%

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS)’s share price fell 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as €37.52 ($44.14) and last traded at €37.80 ($44.47). 76,694 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €37.82 ($44.49).

Several research firms have weighed in on DWS. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.30 ($45.06) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €38.41 ($45.19).

The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of €36.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of €33.93.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

