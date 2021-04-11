DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) by 306.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in DZS were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DZSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in DZS by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,669 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in DZS by 177.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,308 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,589 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in DZS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in DZS in the third quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in DZS by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,090 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.72% of the company’s stock.

DZSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered DZS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of DZS from $21.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of DZS in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities lifted their price target on DZS from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of DZS from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.92.

In other news, major shareholder Dasan Networks, Inc acquired 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $8,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,093,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,302,210. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DZSI opened at $15.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. DZS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.59 and a fifty-two week high of $18.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.42 and a 200-day moving average of $14.37. The stock has a market cap of $415.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.32.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $88.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.30 million. DZS had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 6.64%. As a group, analysts anticipate that DZS Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Korea, and other Asia Pacific Countries. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

