Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. Eagle Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.
On average, analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.41. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $4.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Eagle Pharmaceuticals.
Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $2.38. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $49.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.08 million.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1,208.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,783 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 130.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ EGRX opened at $41.56 on Thursday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $36.48 and a 1 year high of $56.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.30 million, a P/E ratio of 118.75 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.
