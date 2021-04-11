Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. Eagle Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.41. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $4.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $2.38. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $49.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.08 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1,208.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,783 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 130.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EGRX opened at $41.56 on Thursday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $36.48 and a 1 year high of $56.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.30 million, a P/E ratio of 118.75 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

