Eaton Vance Management Acquires 22,447 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 198.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,447 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in WEX were worth $6,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,839,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $781,386,000 after purchasing an additional 68,617 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,089,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,646,000 after purchasing an additional 259,466 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 956,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,719,000 after purchasing an additional 114,733 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 412.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 531,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,260,000 after purchasing an additional 428,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 2,234.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 506,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 484,960 shares in the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Scott Robert Phillips sold 76,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total value of $16,051,883.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,874,115.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 43,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $9,584,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,976,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 227,057 shares of company stock valued at $48,368,570. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WEX. Wolfe Research cut WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist upped their price objective on WEX from $135.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on WEX from $172.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WEX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.53.

Shares of WEX opened at $219.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.68, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. WEX Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.53 and a 52 week high of $234.64.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $398.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.53 million. WEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 7.47%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

