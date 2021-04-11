EchoLink (EKO) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $272,104.00

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 11th. Over the last week, EchoLink has traded 16.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. EchoLink has a market cap of $2.74 million and approximately $272,104.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EchoLink coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00054652 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00020367 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $368.70 or 0.00616083 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.77 or 0.00081494 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00038450 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00031832 BTC.

About EchoLink

EchoLink is a coin. It launched on November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

EchoLink Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EchoLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

