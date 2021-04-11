Edge Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up about 2.5% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $11,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BTR Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 460 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.2% in the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 9,194 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,932,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 1.4% in the first quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association increased its position in BlackRock by 71.8% during the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 1,498 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 20.7% during the first quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $437.00 to $847.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $924.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $740.91.

BlackRock stock traded up $7.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $808.35. 484,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,029. The company has a market cap of $123.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $440.00 and a fifty-two week high of $810.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $728.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $690.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total transaction of $2,046,716.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,775 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total value of $1,306,133.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,418 shares of company stock worth $29,492,515 in the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

