Edge Wealth Management LLC Has $2.69 Million Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 121,923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,100 shares during the quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,817,000. Americana Partners LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 650,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,752,000 after acquiring an additional 14,324 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,172,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $81,742,000 after acquiring an additional 145,827 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 666.7% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 1,150,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,542,000 after purchasing an additional 88,672 shares during the last quarter. 30.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPD has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.77.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.88. The company had a trading volume of 4,944,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,908,685. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $23.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.12. The stock has a market cap of $49.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.35). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.72%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

