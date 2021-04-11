Edge Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 81.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,370 shares during the quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LGL Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 27,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.60.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,423,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,391,860. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $51.13 and a 1-year high of $80.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.49, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.14.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

