Edge Wealth Management LLC Invests $339,000 in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 54,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

LYV traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,452,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,393,097. The company has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 1.38. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.28.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.42) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $237.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.15 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Joe Berchtold sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.83, for a total value of $7,550,550.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 955,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,918,726.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 81,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total transaction of $7,146,735.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 368,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,285,441.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 420,369 shares of company stock worth $37,596,584. Corporate insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.