Edge Wealth Management LLC Purchases 7,000 Shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 38.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of BGC Partners by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in BGC Partners by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 4,728 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in BGC Partners by 958.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 6,373 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in BGC Partners by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 185,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 6,930 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BGC Partners by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

Get BGC Partners alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ BGCP traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.69. 5,892,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,723,238. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.73 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.86. BGC Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $5.72.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The firm had revenue of $479.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP).

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.