Edge Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC owned 0.22% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $3,898,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 955,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after buying an additional 435,026 shares during the period. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,901,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,538,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 132.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 189,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVDL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.60.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $$8.78 during mid-day trading on Friday. 161,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,727. The company has a current ratio of 12.24, a quick ratio of 12.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $4.83 and a 12 month high of $13.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.32 million, a P/E ratio of 43.90 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.13.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 38.70%. Equities research analysts forecast that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

