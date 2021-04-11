El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $106.16 Million

Brokerages predict that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) will announce $106.16 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for El Pollo Loco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $103.81 million and the highest estimate coming in at $108.43 million. El Pollo Loco reported sales of $105.16 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will report full-year sales of $441.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $435.20 million to $454.85 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $463.04 million, with estimates ranging from $448.20 million to $484.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover El Pollo Loco.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $110.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LOCO. TheStreet downgraded El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Truist downgraded El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. El Pollo Loco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

El Pollo Loco stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.68. 169,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,530. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.76. El Pollo Loco has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96. The stock has a market cap of $608.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

In other news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 18,600 shares of El Pollo Loco stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $364,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,224,091.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in El Pollo Loco in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in El Pollo Loco by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in El Pollo Loco in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in El Pollo Loco in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of March 11, 2021, the company operated approximately 475 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

