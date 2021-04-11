Elastos (ELA) Price Up 107.1% Over Last Week

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. Elastos has a total market capitalization of $249.69 million and $20.55 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Elastos has traded up 107.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Elastos coin can currently be bought for approximately $13.06 or 0.00021857 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Elastos Profile

Elastos is a coin. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 23,959,014 coins and its circulating supply is 19,122,187 coins. The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Elastos is news.elastos.org . The official website for Elastos is elastos.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain-powered operating system for the SmartWeb. ELA is the intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain. It can be used for trading, investing in digital assets, and paying for blockchain processing fees. “

Buying and Selling Elastos

