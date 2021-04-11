Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing novel small molecule medicines to treat many rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases caused by nonsense mutations. The company’s lead product candidate consists ELX-02, is an optimized aminoglycoside designed to restore full-length functional proteins. It operates primarily in Waltham, MA and Rehovot, Israel. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Sevion Therapeutics Inc., is based in WALTHAM, United States. “

NASDAQ:ELOX opened at $2.95 on Wednesday. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $6.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 2.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.69.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. On average, research analysts expect that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 8,990 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 599.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 59,762 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 6,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 445,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 11,973 shares in the last quarter. 21.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial that focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

