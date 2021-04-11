ELYSIA (EL) Price Tops $0.0329

ELYSIA (CURRENCY:EL) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. ELYSIA has a market capitalization of $91.09 million and $762,437.00 worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELYSIA coin can now be purchased for $0.0329 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ELYSIA has traded 33.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ELYSIA Profile

ELYSIA is a coin. ELYSIA’s total supply is 6,989,477,172 coins and its circulating supply is 2,767,789,798 coins. ELYSIA’s official message board is medium.com/@support_83096 . The official website for ELYSIA is elysia.kr . ELYSIA’s official Twitter account is @Elysia_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysia is a P2P digital marketplace connecting real estate buyers and sellers worldwide. The project aims to help real estate developers issue and list ‘real estate tokens’ onto its white-label platform so that buyers can search and compare for real estate investment opportunities. Tokens offered at Elysia platform represent 1) ownership of the real estate asset, 2) equity in a legal structure that owns the asset, 3) an interest in debt secured by the real estate and 4) stream of income based on cash flows from the asset. The Elysia token (EL) is used for transactions such as ecosystem participation registration requirements, real estate token transaction fees, transaction fees for real estate tokens, portfolio commodity investment fees and is a means of payment for the transfer of value to all participants in the Elysia ecosystem.”

ELYSIA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELYSIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELYSIA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELYSIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

