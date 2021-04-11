Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark began coverage on shares of Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $150.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on EBS. Chardan Capital upgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Emergent BioSolutions from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.29.

Shares of EBS opened at $77.35 on Wednesday. Emergent BioSolutions has a 52-week low of $60.46 and a 52-week high of $137.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 1.26.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $583.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.39 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.50%. Research analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sue Bailey sold 8,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total transaction of $754,478.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,256,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Kramer sold 21,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $2,409,657.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,562,863.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,094 shares of company stock valued at $5,181,081 in the last quarter. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investment House LLC boosted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 46,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,107,000 after purchasing an additional 10,147 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the fourth quarter worth $980,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 146,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,134,000 after purchasing an additional 44,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the fourth quarter worth $2,547,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

