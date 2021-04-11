Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 169.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Shares of EMR stock opened at $91.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.81. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $46.34 and a 52 week high of $93.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.21.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.