Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Price Target Lowered to C$42.00 at Berenberg Bank

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from C$49.00 to C$42.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$51.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Pi Financial increased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Endeavour Mining to C$42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, CSFB reduced their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Endeavour Mining currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$46.70.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

Shares of Endeavour Mining stock opened at C$27.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$25.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$29.32. Endeavour Mining has a 12 month low of C$22.61 and a 12 month high of C$39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.30, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C$1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.42. The firm had revenue of C$721.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$715.49 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Endeavour Mining will post 2.9600001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as a multi-asset gold producer in West Africa. The company's property portfolio includes the Karma, HoundÃ©, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines located in the Burkina Faso; the Ity mine situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire; and the Kalana Project is in the capital city of Mali.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.