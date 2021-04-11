Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

ENDP has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Endo International from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Endo International from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Endo International in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endo International from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.64.

Endo International stock opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.41. Endo International has a 12-month low of $2.71 and a 12-month high of $10.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.48.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $760.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.83 million. Endo International had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 85.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Endo International will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shane Cooke sold 17,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total value of $149,558.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Endo International by 109.5% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Endo International during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Endo International in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Endo International by 131.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 10,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Endo International during the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; TESTOPEL for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; VOLTAREN gel for the relief of joint pain of osteoarthritis; LIDODERM for the relief of pain; TESTOPEL, an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; and LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine.

