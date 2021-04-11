Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,935 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.32% of Enzo Biochem worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENZ. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Enzo Biochem by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,755,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,463,000 after purchasing an additional 146,250 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Enzo Biochem by 896.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 130,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 117,373 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Enzo Biochem by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 253,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Discovery Fund Lp Harbert sold 444,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total value of $2,094,857.28. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Enzo Biochem from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of ENZ stock opened at $3.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.87 million, a PE ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 0.89. Enzo Biochem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $4.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The medical research company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.47 million for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative return on equity of 27.05% and a negative net margin of 24.36%.

Enzo Biochem Company Profile

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.

