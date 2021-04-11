Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) PT Lowered to C$15.50

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 41.55% from the stock’s current price.

EQX has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Equinox Gold to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. CIBC reduced their target price on Equinox Gold to C$14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Haywood Securities reduced their target price on Equinox Gold from C$24.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Equinox Gold from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$17.50.

TSE:EQX opened at C$10.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.99, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.90. Equinox Gold has a 52-week low of C$9.76 and a 52-week high of C$17.99. The company has a market cap of C$2.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$10.53.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$329.24 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equinox Gold will post 1.3512101 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 107,023 hectares located in MaranhÃ£o State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

