Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,573 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.23% of Equity Bancshares worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EQBK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Equity Bancshares by 10.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,184,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,356,000 after buying an additional 110,458 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Equity Bancshares by 2,252.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 32,485 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Equity Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Equity Bancshares by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Equity Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 65.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity Bancshares alerts:

EQBK opened at $28.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.80 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.55 and its 200-day moving average is $22.20. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.49 and a 52-week high of $29.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $44.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 million. Equity Bancshares had a negative net margin of 42.38% and a positive return on equity of 5.26%. Equities analysts expect that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQBK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Equity Bancshares from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

In related news, CEO Brad S. Elliott sold 8,358 shares of Equity Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $236,782.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,807 shares of company stock valued at $392,333. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.