essensys plc (LON:ESYS) Insider Alan Pepper Sells 125,000 Shares

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2021

essensys plc (LON:ESYS) insider Alan Pepper sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 252 ($3.29), for a total transaction of £315,000 ($411,549.52).

LON ESYS opened at GBX 255 ($3.33) on Friday. essensys plc has a 1 year low of GBX 126 ($1.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 264 ($3.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of £134.49 million and a PE ratio of -91.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 218.83 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 169.44.

About essensys

essensys plc provides software-as-a-service platforms and on-demand cloud services to the workspace industry in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company's products include Connect, a co-working software platform for multi-site operators that provide, manage, and monitor mission-critical infrastructure services in real-time; and Operate, an end-to-end solution for multi-site workspace operators for managing day-to-day co-working operations.

Comments


