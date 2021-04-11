essensys plc (LON:ESYS) Insider Alan Pepper Sells 125,000 Shares

essensys plc (LON:ESYS) insider Alan Pepper sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 252 ($3.29), for a total transaction of £315,000 ($411,549.52).
LON ESYS opened at GBX 255 ($3.33) on Friday. essensys plc has a 1 year low of GBX 126 ($1.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 264 ($3.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of £134.49 million and a PE ratio of -91.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 218.83 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 169.44.
About essensys
