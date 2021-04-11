Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Purchased by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $77,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ESS. Evercore ISI raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Essex Property Trust from $283.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.06.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $283.33 on Friday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.30 and a 12 month high of $294.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.92.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.48%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

