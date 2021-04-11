Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERRFY) Shares Up 9.1%

Shares of Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERRFY) shot up 9.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.00 and last traded at $21.00. 5,435 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 5,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.25.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ERRFY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eurofins Scientific has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.92.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

