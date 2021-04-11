Evensky & Katz LLC Has $294,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Evensky & Katz LLC cut its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 180,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,952,000 after buying an additional 11,338 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $636,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Finally, American Research & Management Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13,540.4% in the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 68,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,295,000 after acquiring an additional 67,702 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $168.08 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.95 and a fifty-two week high of $173.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.40.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

