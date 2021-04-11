Evensky & Katz LLC Trims Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Evensky & Katz LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000.

Shares of IEFA opened at $74.20 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.87.

