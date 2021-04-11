Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG)

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FANG. Raymond James upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $46.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $49.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.85.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $74.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.77, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $88.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.38.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 23.09%.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $146,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,178,401.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 10.4% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $299,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $451,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $2,965,000. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

